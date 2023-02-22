It is the policy of Cowles Montana Media to not name minor children accused of a crime unless they are charged as an adult. Therefore we will not be naming the suspect in this case.
GREAT FALLS, MT - Newly released court records are sharing more details about a shooting that left one teenager in the hospital and another at the Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) after an early morning shooting on February 21st.
The affidavit from Youth Court states an officer with Great Falls Police Department found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot once in the stomach on the 1600 block of Valeria Way.
The victim told GFPD two other teen boys were involved with the shooting. He gave them their names and police began canvassing the neighborhood looking for them and any other witnesses.
One witness said she saw one boy run away from the area and gave police a description of a boy wearing a black hoodie and black jogger style pants which were tight at the ankle.
With name and description in hand, GFPD was able to locate one of the boys the victim had told them about at his residence. That individual told police he was not involved with the shooting but did say the suspect had come to his home and told him he had, "really messed up and he was going away for a long time." according to court documents
While waiting for a search warrant at that residence, police found the suspect inside that same home and noticed he was wearing a black hoodie and black jogger style pants which were tight at the ankle.
The 14-year-old suspect was taken to GFPD for further questioning. The suspect's parents refused to provide a statement without an attorney present.
GFPD Detectives found the suspects girlfriend and while talking with her the suspect eventually admitted to shooting the victim and hiding the gun behind a business off of 10th Avenue South. That gun, which police state is a semiautomatic hand gun, was located.
The 14-year-old suspect was charged with felony assault with a weapon. He is being held at the JDC on a $75,000 bond
According to GFPD the victim was shot once in the lower abdomen and hit his lower intestine and colon. The bullet entered but did not exit his body. He was listed in stable condition.
