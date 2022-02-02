Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are possible. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Chouteau, Eastern Teton and Liberty Counties. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph, with visibility to as low as one half of a mile. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, and drifting snow could lead to partial lane blockages. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&