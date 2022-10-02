GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Starting this week, students, staff and guests at CMR High School will be required to buzz in with a camera system when all exterior doors are locked.
Great Falls Public Schools received a grant to upgrade camera and door security systems, CMR Principal, Jamie McGraw announced to families this week.
The start date for the new system has been pushed back to Wednesday, Oct. 5.
On Sunday, C.M. Russell High School said they are having issues to correct on the school’s handicapped doors.
Students will need to enter the building using the south breezeway doors by the gym and the shop door.
The breezeway doors and shop doors at CMR will unlock for zero period classes at 6:30 am and will lock at 8:15 am.
The south breezeway doors will unlock for students to enter for the next passing time five minutes before the end of each period.
Ten minutes into each period, all exterior doors will lock and tardy students will be required to buzz in with the camera system at the south breezeway entrance.
During lunches, students need to enter using the unlocked south breezeway as well.
After school, exterior doors will be unlocked until 4:00 pm, and after that, students need to enter using the south breezeway.
The entire building will lock down at 6 pm with no student entrance unless they are with a teacher or group that has access with a key card and pin.
This schedule will be altered for special events, and in the event of an emergency, the system able to be overridden.
Students and staff will not be allowed to prop doors open, and an alarm will sound and cameras will record the person propping the doors.
Parents and guests at CMR are asked to use the north breezeway doors by the auditorium to buzz in and report immediately to the main office.
“We know this new system will create some initial frustration. However, school safety is linked to improved student outcomes,” McGraw said. “Having a safe school also leads to better emotional health and higher levels of focus throughout the school day. We know it will take time to get used to, but we care deeply for our students, staff, and families, and we believe this new system will better protect the people who mean the most to us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.