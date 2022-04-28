GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Drinking and driving kills about one person every 52 minutes in the united states - that's according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
12 law enforcement agencies were here in Great Falls to learn more about the Intoxilyzer 9000; including Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB), Cascade County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Great Falls Police Department (GFPD), Chouteau County Sheriff's Office, Pondera County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES), Lewistown Police Department, Cut Bank Police Department, Judith Basin County Sheriff's Office, Glacier County Sheriff's Office, and Rocky Boy Police Department.
Police use intoxilyzer's to look at the level of ethanol in someone's breath and law enforcement agencies in central Montana came together to learn how to set up and test someone on the new Intoxilyzer 9000.
"The equipment is a lot more efficient, it's faster for patrolmen to calculate the BAC for drunk drivers, minors in possession, or even possibly drunk on duty," said SSgt Randi White, patrolmen at MAFB.
"It's important, there are some little differences between the previous instrument we've been using and this instrument. So, we just want to make sure all the officers are aware of the differences and what they need to know so they can be proficient when its time to start using it for DUI's," said Justin Lyndes, forensic scientist at the Montana State Crime Lab.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, Montana has one of the highest fatality rates in the nation for number of deaths caused by impaired drivers per vehicle mile traveled.
"Us having this machine as patrolmen, BDOC controllers, and deputies, and troopers, and police officers is really going to protect and better our community," said SSgt White.
The new machine will be used statewide by police departments, sheriff's offices, highway patrol, and even in the two national parks.
"We wanted to wait to get enough funding to be able to buy enough instruments to cover the entire state. We didn't want to implement things in pieces across the state, we wanted to switch everybody over at the same time," said Lyndes.
While it will help make things easier for law enforcement, they still want you to stay safe on the roadways.
"I would say the biggest thing is just always remember to have a plan whenever you're drinking if you're of age," said SrA Phillip Fenn, a BDOC controller at MAFB.
Their goal is to have the Intoxilyzer 9000 rolled out to every agency in the state on July 1, 2022.
