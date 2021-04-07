GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A new event center is coming to the Electric City.
Great Falls Development Authority (GFDA) says construction has started on the Newberry with an anticipated opening date in September 2021.
According to the GFDA, the event center is anticipated to host over ninety events each year and bring over 60,000 people into downtown Great Falls with events ranging from private corporate events and weddings to large-scale concerts.
“We are thrilled to contribute to the awesome momentum we see in Downtown Great Falls. We’re going to be bringing in events and acts that wouldn’t be able to come through Great Falls otherwise,” said Scott Reasoner, Partner, Newberry, Inc.
You can watch the announcement video of the new event center and renderings of the center here.