GREAT FALLS - Across the country emergency medical service workers are feeling a unexpected financial squeeze from the coronavirus.
One of those higher expenses is from patients who aren’t even being transported to a hospital for care and right now that number of patients has gone way up.
Hospitals are wanting less people going in and out to help keep potential coronavirus spread as low as possible.
When ems does a non-transport the cost of operating for the call stays the same but if no one is transported then they won’t see any of the money from Medicare or Medicade that they originally would have if the person was taken to the hospital.
BUT THE BUCK DOESN’T STOP THERE AS PRICES AND DEMAND FOR PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT HAVE ALSO BEEN ON THE RISE FOR EMS
“A typical response PPE cost was historically about two dollars per call and that’s gone up to about 15 to 20 dollars per call and when you multiply that by hundreds and thousands of calls it’s a pretty big increase in expense and cost,” said Justin Grohs, Manager Great Falls Emergency Services.
Luckily for ems here in great falls even with the raise in personal protective equipment prices they have still been able to restock as needed amidst the dramatically higher prices.