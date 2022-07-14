GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls College MSU (GFCMSU) aims to fill work force voids in the community with a new addiction counseling program and it all comes from the requests of students who want to go into the field.
“It’s going to be really easy for them to find jobs (when students graduate),” said George Meadors, an addictions counselor at Gateway Community Services. “The majority of addictions counseling places in Great Falls are currently looking for people.”
The program will start in the fall of 2022 and will allow students to get their license by the time they graduate.
“We could not believe the interest we heard from the public when we first announced we were considering this degree,” said Dr. Elfie Neber, a psychology faculty member. “And then we reached out to form an advisory panel and were just blown away by the community support.”
Billy Komeotis is a student at GFCMSU and has been sober from alcohol for 7 years and decided to go back to school to become an addictions counselor to help people who are in the same shoes he was before he got sober.
"I see a lot of people suffering out there; friends, family, and just the community in itself. And if I can get back there, if I can give back to someone to get back on their feet. And I've ran into a lot of people who want to change and want to get on that path but they don't know how and they take some of my story and it inspires them to kind of want to do the same," said Komeotis.
He has mapped out the courses and plans to graduate in spring 2024.
"We would like to be able to help train people to address that and be able to help people change their lives, to be able to overcome those addictions and be able to perhaps reunite families, perhaps get a stable job, be able to improve their own lives," said Dr. Leanne Frost, executive director of instruction for GFCMSU
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.