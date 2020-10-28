GREAT FALLS- Following a meeting between the Board of Health, City-County Health Officer, and other city leaders about an update on COVID restrictions, new guidelines will start in Cascade County beginning November 1.
The guidelines starting November 1 include:
50 people max in non-essential events (regardless of ability to social distance)
50% occupancy in restaurants, bars, clubs and other establishments. (regardless of ability to social distance)
Closing time for these operations will stay the same (12:30 AM)
Schools and churches will not be affected by the changes.
Although the Governor has already established health restrictions for the state, City Commissioner Owen Robinson says this meeting for Cascade County is a wake-up call for everybody.
"Honestly you're going to find a lot more of those businesses that are going to be a lot more careful just because of this. Maybe if this motion passes it'll be just a wake-up call for all those other places", says Robinson.
These changes will remain in place until the per capita spread of the virus is 25 per 100,000 for four weeks.
Cascade County currently sits at 64 cases per 100,000.