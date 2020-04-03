GREAT FALLS - After another confirmed case of the coronavirus was found in Cascade County the public immediately responded on social media saying things like, stop traveling and close the state borders.
The recent case is a man in his 60s who is currently isolated while local health officials conduct a confidential investigation into anyone who may have been exposed to the virus by recently interacting with him.
In a media release by the Cascade City-County Health Department, Health Officer Trish Gardener had this message for the public:
“We have no desire to be punitive, but our agency mission and our legal obligation as a public health department requires that we follow the directives of the governor and protect our citizens. Community members should understand the consequences if they choose to violate the order.”
Gardner announced a local health order that states, moving forward, if the health department receives a complaint about an individual or a business in violation of the order, CCHD staff will investigate to verify the situation.
If there is a legitimate violation of the order, CCHD will contact law enforcement.
If you would like to see the health department’s full post on this update and information on the latest cases in Montana you can find those links here.