GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Clinic is one of the oldest medical clinics west of the Mississippi, helping people all over central Montana.
And if you have to travel, the last thing you want to worry about is where you're going to stay in the Electric City.
Well, the new Harold and Carmen Poulsen Legacy Housing Facility is opening up and it's just steps away from the Great Falls Clinic.
Two of the cool features at the facility are their healing garden, where patients and their families can come sit and relax outside, and their donor tree.
Once you head inside, you'll find a total of 12 rooms, 6 on each floor.
There is also a kitchen and living room area on the first floor, a washer and dryer on both levels, and a reading room with games, books, and movies.
"The thing is it's not only just for the patients of Great Falls Clinic. It's also for the patients of north-central Montana. If you are here and are being treated at another facility and your doctor recommends that you should be staying several days they would notify us," said Grant Bebee, fundraising manager for the Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation.
They see patients from 17 different counties, with towns as far away as Lewistown, Havre and Glasgow.
"This is somewhere they can stay, stay for free, make a meal for themselves and stay here while they're getting their treatment, while they're getting their surgery," said Bebee.
Nearly everything in the facility is donated, from the shampoo to the furniture, making it possible for it to feel like a home away from home.
"For at least 15-20 minutes or longer they can forget about their troubles forget about their chemo treatment or whatever it is," said Bebee.
The facility is always accepting donations, and you can find out more information about that here.
The foundation is also getting ready for its "Leaving a Legacy Gala" on Friday, October 22, 2021.
There will be a live performance by The Voice contestant Kat Perkins, a three-course dinner, and both a live and silent auction.
All proceeds from the benefit will go to the facility.
For more information or to sign up as a sponsor of this event, contact Audrey Phillips at audrey.phillips@gmail.comor call at (406) 216-8057