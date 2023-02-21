UPDATE: Feb. 21 at 1:39 p.m.
New information tonight about the incident last Friday night when a man hit a woman with his truck outside Cowboys Bar in Great Falls.
According to charging documents, witnesses said they saw John P. Carr before the crash yelling at the victim about being transgender and verbally expressing anger about that.
During the confrontation, documents said the witness said Carr got into his truck and drove into the victim pinning them against the building.
The witness said she was standing next to the victim and had to move out of the way so she wouldn't get hit.
When officers arrived to the scene, charging documents said the victim was lying on the ground appearing to be is extreme pain with bodily fluids coming out of her mouth.
Benefis Hospital staff said the victim had internal bleeding, a fractured pelvis and an extreme penetrating puncture wound to her left thigh, according to documents.
Carr allegedly fled the scene of the crash and was not identified until the next day after law enforcement received multiple news tips.
Charging documents said when officers located Carr, they saw damage to the passenger-side of the truck's front bumper and a drop of blood near the passenger-side headlight.
In an interview with law enforcement, documents said Carr said he was drinking and was asked to leave bar after "smacking a girl's butt". Documents said Carr said he saw the girl as he was leaving and asked, "Are you one of those transgender people?"
Carr has previous convictions in Nevada for domestic battery in 2014 and in Montana for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct in 2009.
The state of Montana is requesting Carr shall have an alcohol monitoring SCRAM device, the remote alcohol testing device and Soberlink or participation in the 24/7 Program. Carr is responsible for the costs related to alcohol monitoring.
The state requested to set his bond at $75,000.
UPDATE AT 5:32 PM:
The Great Falls Police Department says 57-year-old John P Carr was arrested for the incident at the Cowboys Bar.
Carr has been charged with felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.
The victim is still in the hospital following the incident.
An investigation is still ongoing.
UPDATE:
The suspect has been taken into custody according to the Great Falls Police Department.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police in Great Falls are looking for a man who reportedly hit another person with his truck and fled.
Around 11:00 pm Friday, officers were called out to the Cowboys Bar on 3rd St. NW and found a man had hit another bar patron with his truck and pinned the victim against the building before taking off northbound.
According to the Great Falls Police Department, before the crash, the man had an argument with the victim and witnesses said it looked like the man purposely drove into the victim.
The victim sustained very serious injuries and was transported to the emergency department for medical care. Their condition at this time is unknown.
The suspect is described as being around 40 years old with shaved/short buzzed hair, short facial hair and a tattoo on the front of his right forearm.
His vehicle is described as an early 2000s silver or metallic Chevy/GMC 2500 4 door truck that is possibly lifted with black fender flares, dark wheels, and a toolbox in the bed.
GFPD says there is some indication the suspect may live outside city limits or even outside of Cascade County.
If you know the identity or whereabouts of the suspect or where the truck is, you are asked to call 9-1-1.
