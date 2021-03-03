GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Getting back to normal is about to cost a little more money in downtown Great Falls as the return of paid parking is coming April 2, 2021.
For nearly a year the city stopped asking people to pay for parking to help support businesses downtown.
"The city manager issued an executive order suspending paid parking temporarily due to the COVID-19 situation. Literally, probably within a couple days of that the old parking meter keys were stolen during a burglary during the parking garage office," Craig Raymond, director for planning and community development for the city, said.
Instead of replacing the old meters, they bought new multi-space kiosks. Raymond tells Montana Right Now it would have cost more to replace the stolen ones because they were so old.
The city is installing the new pay stations during March 2021 along Central Ave. There will be 14 installed, one on every block and two new ones installed in the parking garages. Any old ones that remain will fill the side streets.
Raymond tells us, that while free parking is nice, the parking department took a big hit.
"Ultimately, it drained our reserves to zero, and we're actually probably negative at this point in the month. So, that's what the impact has been. Really, there's no money left for operation and maintenance of the garages," Raymond said.
He says every month they weren't charging for parking they were losing between $25-35,000.
When you pay to park, you're paying for the upkeep of downtown.
"The money that they're putting into the pay stations or the meters helps the downtown community. During the period of time when there was no enforcement... even though traffic downtown was significantly decreased, we were getting a lot feedback from businesses that employees and residents were taking up parking spaces in front of their stores... So, there's recognition now by the business owners to promote turnover so their customers can find a place to park easily," Raymond said.
He says the new pay stations should be very effective after doing research and looking to other communities, like Missoula, who have put them in place.