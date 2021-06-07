GREAT FALLS, Mont. - When you googled Great Falls, Montana in the past - a Wikipedia page is the most you would find.

Now, that's changed with a new Great Falls Development Authority Website.

Now with the click of your mouse, you can learn all about what the Electric City has to offer.

When you go to this website, you can access everything from housing, healthcare, education, parks & recreation, and more.

"The purpose of the website is part of our over arching talent attraction plan. We have been talking to employers and HR professionals with our local employers. We know that we need talent to be moving back to Great Falls," said Soren Chargois, the talent attraction director for GFDA.

The website also gives people looking to move here resources and information as it showcases Great Falls as one of the treasures the state has to offer.

"Number one, our affordability. Access number two, the ability to get to a river, to mountains, to planes, hiking, wherever you want to be, we have the access here in Great Falls. And I also can't complain about the awesome commute time," said Chargois.

However, the website isn't just for potential movers; it also lets residents re-discover the Electric City.

"Maybe you'll find some inspiration there, something to do this week or this weekend and share it with your friends and family who don't live here. We have something really special in Great Falls," said Chargois.

The website also has special features including the 'Live in Great Falls Magazine'.

As well as a cost of living calculator.

"Where you can go in, fill in where a person is moving from - wherever that is, Washington, California, Colorado, wherever that is and then that converts their salary there to what the equivalent they would be making here in Great Falls," said Chargois.

And a new blog highlighting local people and their stories.

"We want them here, we want growth, we want those new minds and new opportunities. So, this website is part of a larger plan to help grow Great Falls, Montana. And bring those new ideas and new minds here," said Chargois.

She says this website is a great tool to connect people locally and across the globe as they see an estimated 80 unique views or more per day.