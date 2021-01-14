HAVRE, Mont. - Veterans in Havre and along the hi-line will now have access to a new state of the art facility for the best possible care.
This is the second VA outpatient clinic in Montana to be designed around the patient aligned care team model, or PACT Model. The first being the Great Falls VA Outpatient Clinic.
This clinic will give over 500 veterans one place for all their healthcare needs including exams, mental health, telehealth specialists and women’s health.
“It’s approximately three times larger than the previous clinic. It is a one-stop shop. They can do their primary care… It’s just meeting the needs of all of our veterans in the area," Tracy Puryear, the telehealth supervisor for Montana VA Health Care System said.
“It has been a MTVAHCS priority to provide integrated and streamlined care in Havre and the new PACT-designed Merril Lundman VA clinic makes this possible," Dr. Judy Hayman, executive director of MTVAHCS said.
Before the new building, the clinic started using a program they call I-frontier.
It connects veterans with specialty providers to help with med adjustments, counseling, and even substance abuse help quickly.
“We can connect them with whatever type of mental health provider they need… the longest, and this is the absolute longest it has ever taken them before, they are on our telehealth monitors talking with our veterans, or on the phone, if they’re not here in the clinic talking with our veterans getting them that help they need in crisis," Teri Matosich, RN care manager with the Havre Merril Lundman VA Outpatient Clinic said.
The new site is located at 1753 US Highway 2 NW, Suite 3, inside the Holiday Village Shopping Center, and will open its doors to area Veterans on Jan. 20.
In a press release, the VA said patients with scheduled appointments on or after Jan. 20 should expect to be seen at the new location.
If Veterans have questions about the relocation, you can call 406-265-4304.