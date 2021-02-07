Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Cascade and Southern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

