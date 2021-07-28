GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Often times, childcare programs can have a hard time staying fully staffed.
Now, a new pilot program called Childcare Connect Montana is helping facilities keep their doors open even when they are short staffed.
Think substitute teachers, but for childcare facilities. So, if a daycare has a worker call out sick or need to take vacation, they don't have to turn kids away.
"It's all done through an online platform," said Tammy Phelps, provider services coordinator for Family Connections.
First, directors will post the positions they need filled.
Then, qualified substitutes are notified through text or email and can review and apply for the position, setting their own rate of pay and hours.
Then directors will choose their substitute.
"They are not full time positions, they are temporary positions. Which makes it a great opportunity for someone who maybe have retired, maybe they have left the workforce but they still want a little something to do," said Phelps.
Family Connections says these substitutes are vital for childcare providers.
"It's difficult if you're short staffed and a parent brings in a child and you have to say, 'oh, I'm sorry, I can't take your child today, I don't have enough staff to cover it,' or for a provider to have to call parents and say, 'I can't take your kids today'. That puts those parents in a very difficult position. It puts the workforce in a difficult position because we know that you can not have a good workforce without adequate childcare," said Phelps.
You don't need prior experience because they will get you the training that you need.
You just need to be passionate about working with kids.
"The potential substitute will reach out to our coordinator who will help them get the required training that they need and help them get through the licensing process. Every caregiver before they ever enter a facility will have satisfactory background checks, FBI fingerprint checks. We would never ever recommend a caregiver into a facility that has not gone through that process," said Phelps.
Because this is still a pilot program they are only looking for childcare substitutes in Havre, Glendive, Glasgow and Sidney.
Their goal is to implement this program throughout Montana.
"Having substitute providers able to cover for childcare programs that may be in need of a part time care giver to come in because somebody called off or somebody has a sick child or whatever the case my be is an important part in making sure that our workforce is available to do their jobs," said Phelps.
Phelps says they are hoping to expand in about six months.
They look to first expand to Great Falls and then to the rest of the state.
For more information, click here.