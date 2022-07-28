POPLAR, Mont. - New playground equipment at Poplar Elementary is set to be finished at the beginning of August, but vandals are causing issues.
Poplar Schools says the new equipment has already seen vandalism while construction was underway.
“We want our students to have the very best playing experiences and that includes having graffiti free playgrounds,” Poplar Schools said.
Anyone in the area who sees suspicious activity after hours of construction is asked to report it.
The playground is expected to be completed by August 8.
