Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below to 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes. Dangerously cold wind chills are likely New Years Eve, especially at night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills as low as 20 below to 30 below zero tonight and as low as around 40 below zero along the Hi-line Friday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&