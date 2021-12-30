GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Local bars in central Montana have been seeing an uptick in fake IDs.
The Do Bar in Great Falls is trying to be proactive about the situation and has put a new policy in effect: If you have an out-of-state ID, you'll need a second form of identification.
"It's just an issue that's come up in these last few months and we want to do what we can to protect our customers and our staff," said Lexi Jones, manager at the bar.
She says a lot of the fakes they've been seeing have been out of state licenses and have the birth year around 1999 and 2000 and sometimes it can be difficult to spot them.
"That's where it's hard to tell. You know, we have 50 states. It's hard to tell every single state the differences of whether it's real or not. We have a college here, a military base, we do see a good amount of out-of-state IDs just in the work force. So, to protect ourselves and our customers, that's why we're asking for a second form of ID," said Jones.
You can use a passport, a passport card, or a military ID as a second form of identification.
"I'm going to leave a little bit up to judgment to my bouncers, our doorman, and our bartenders. It will be on a case by case basis, it's not going to look the same for every person because you're going to get people who come through the door who look very very young and that's where they're going to have to use a little bit of their judgment," said Jones.
And if they see a fake ID at the door, they don't allow them in.
"When they're asked for a second form or questioned on the ID a lot of times people will say, 'Okay, Thank you,' and they walk right out the door and you're thinking, okay, they probably weren't 21. We've had a few that we've taken because people have tipped us off in the bar. Somebody said 'hey that person over there isn't 21,' we go and ask for the ID again, it's an out of state ID, we'll hold on to it and say you can retrieve the ID tomorrow and they don't come back because again, it's a fake ID," said Jones.
Having a fake ID is a federal offense, and Jones says her bouncers, bartenders, and doormen are trained on how to look out for these.
"Just their demeanor you can tell, you know 'I'm newly 21 I'm so excited.' vs. 'The nerves and things like that.’ You know whether someone is pushing it and trying to sneak in or not. And so, we really truly rely on our staff to go with their gut," said Jones.
Now, she says they don't want to blindside or upset anyone, they are just looking to get ahead of the situation, especially with the holiday weekend coming up.
"New Year’s Eve is tomorrow, we expect a packed house. We want to see you 21-year-olds," said Jones.
If you have a question about your ID or a second form, you can always call and ask the bar ahead of time at (406) 727-0388.