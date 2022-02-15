Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total new snow accumulations around 1 inch at lower elevations, and up to 4 inches for the mountains. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher, Broadwater and Gallatin Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another fast moving weather system will produce new snowfall overnight, moving north to south through Wednesday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&