HAVRE, Mont. - This Semester at MSU Northern, they've started a new faculty driven 'Adopt a Business Student' program.
Northern believes investing in student engagement is crucial for student success.
This program is improving the academic experience by building a bridge between business students and local business leaders in the community.
The concept is simple - business professors nominate students and then they are paired up with a local business.
"Any time we see the opportunity to participate in something we see value in, we absolutely do that," said Andy Carlson, vice president of human resources at Independence Bank.
With support from the College of Technical Sciences Dean David Kruger, Ph.D., and Lisa Moisey, Director of the Career Center & Industry Relations, business faculty introduced the program to business leaders in October.
"We actually received an email about the program and that it was a first-time program and we've actually had conversations like how do we get more connected," said Carlson.
Students and business leaders met and began conversations at the Meet & Greet Luncheon in Brockmann Center.
Four Business leaders from businesses in Havre are involved in the program: State Farm Insurance, Independence Bank, Bear Paw Development Corporation, and Duchscher Kapperud Insurance.
This semester, faculty nominated four students and subsequently paired each one with a business leader: Morgaine Milligan, Ethan Roetman, Samantha Watson, and Aili Subik.
Right now, MSUN Sophomore, Aili Subik is paired up with Independence Bank in Havre.
"I have a bunch of different mentors at the bank. So, it depends on what day it falls on, which mentor I'm with," said Subik.
She's learning about the multiple roles in a bank and says this program is helping her prepare for life after college.
"It's helping me prepare for my future by just knowing which field I want to go into after I leave because I do have that minor in accounting. But there is a lot of things you can do with that degree. So, it's making me narrow down my choices in my field," said Subik.
This is just one way the college is providing opportunities for mentors and business students to start conversations and learn from one another.
"Every entity brings value. And when you have a college in your back yard, there is so much value there. And you know not every student that potentially goes through this program is going to end up working at Independence Bank, but they are going to work somewhere... So, it's important for us to get involved, and we've done that and we'll continue to do that. And we see this adopt a student program as one more way to put value into MSUN and in turn they do that for us as well by producing high quality students," said Carlson.
MSUN is dubbing this program a "win-win-win-win", saying it’s a “Win” for business students because they will experience support and real-world experiences from a leader in the Havre community.
It’s a “Win” for the business leaders because they will offer support by mentoring and sharing professional expertise.
It’s a “Win” for faculty because the program will facilitate a support system for students and strengthen the relationships with advisory board members and business leaders.
And Finally, it’s a “Win” for administration because the program lends itself to student retention.
They hope to continue this program in the fall semester and for years to come.
