New small business owners forced to wait longer for COVID19 federal relief money

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Most small business owners are relying on COVID19 federal relief to get through the pandemic and are looking forward to a new round of funding through the American Rescue Plan, but some new business owners are being forced to wait longer to receive that money.
CARES Act funding for small businesses was mostly based off of financial figures from 2019. Now, some newer business owners have to wait weeks or even months longer than others to cash in because they don’t have those records.
Peter Jennings, Owner of Great Falls’ Celtic Cowboy and Hotel Arvon falls into this category.
“The little glitch that i fall into is i took over this business in 2020 so my entity doesn’t have any 2019 history. So i think they’re coming out with some type of formula to gauge that but i haven’t been told what that is yet,” Jennings said.
The formula considers any money already received. Federal COVID relief funding is keeping smaller establishments afloat, but according to Jennings, hard work is a driving force.
“I’m not going to say it’s the only reason we’re open because we have to show up every day and keep track of things and all that kind of stuff and operate but we wouldn’t be here without it, I’ll put it that way. Full stop. It would be over haha. It would be for sale,” Jennings said.
The Celtic Cowboy and Hotel Arvon have already received hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal relief aid, but had to wait longer than others because the owners recently changed.
“When this thing first started, probably through the summer we were about 75% down in the hotel. About 60% down in the Celtic Cowboy. We were closed in the pub for 2 months and the hotel closed for 2.5,” Jennings said.
A major hurdle has been keeping employees.
“One of the big things that really impacted us was the staff and labor pool. It kind of dried up to tell you the truth.”
Jennings said he could wait weeks, possibly months for another round of funding from the American rescue plan. He said people in a similar situation should be aware of their deadlines and submit documents promptly to speed up the process.
In total, Montana economic development organizations are expected to receive another $50 million under the American Rescue Plan. Great Falls alone is set to distribute $20 million.
Anyone with questions or concerns about specific situations should talk to an accountant, lawyer, or lender to find out all of your aid options.