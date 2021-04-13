New small business owners forced to wait longer for COVID19 federal relief money

Weather Alert

...Light snow expected tonight... Light snow will overspread North Central MT from east to west tonight. The snow will begin this evening in the Havre, Harlem and Hays area, then gradually move westward towards the Rocky Mountain Front towards Midnight. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible over North Central MT tonight. Those with travel plans tonight should be alert for quickly changing road conditions, along with poor visibility at times.