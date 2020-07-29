GREAT FALLS - Families and teachers across the country are preparing for one of the most unique school years our country has ever seen.
One new teacher told us that his expectations for the school year may have changed with everything going on but that hasn’t changed his excitement for being able to teach his first class of kiddos.
Whether you have signed your kid up for in-person or remote learning the new school year is right around the corner.
With new mask policies in place and the looming shadow of the coronavirus still lingering in most people’s minds concerns going into the school year are still floating around.
For new teachers, this year has turned into something they could have never predicted as not only are they gearing up for their first class but they also have to figure out how to implement new strategies to help with keeping kids safe.
I got to talk with one of these new teachers who said it’s going to come down to having retaught old and new habits.
For example, doing a lot of group stuff with the kiddos that are going to look like that’s not going to exist I don’t think because we are going to have to social distance inside the classroom from my understanding so far,” said, Kody Diekhans, 6th Grade Teacher, Mountain View Elementary
He continued to tell me how impressed he is with how gfps have handled everything so far keeping all the staff in a loop and helping everyone get prepared.
I asked if he had any insight on what the remote learning aspect of the classrooms will look like but he didn’t know the exact layout just yet.
As we learn more we will continue to bring you the latest on what your families can expect.