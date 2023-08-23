GREAT FALLS, Mont. - About 80% of cancer patients are affected by malnutrition and with those numbers in mind, Benefis Health System is doing what they can to lower that number through education.
In June of 2023, they opened their brand new teaching kitchen at the Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute to show cancer patients and their loved ones, it's not just medicine that can help heal you.
"Medicine isn't just medicine. Food is medicine, too. And it can have as much of an impact on your livelihood as medicine can. And so that's where we come in, is to help support that side of treatment for the patients," said Brittney Turville, dietitian and food and nutrition services director at Benefis.
The teaching kitchen is a place where you can go and get hands on experience with food as many times patients who undergo cancer treatment can see an increased sensitivity to smell and taste.
"It's a really perfect place where you can not just tell patients about ways to eat better and what to do, but actually show them and a safe place for them to come in and try things with without having to spend the money first and throw something away if they don't like it," said Erin Dexheimer, a clinical dietitian at Benefis.
Chef Justin Millikan worked on creating the core culinary curriculum for the cancer survivorship calls and says a space like this is important for the community because it's leading by example.
"It's knowing that perhaps you gave them a few extra moments, few extra minutes with their own family. And by just doing something as simple as saying 'hey, have some berries in your diet in replacing the chargrilled steak you're used to for something. You know, it's helping them just really eat better for wellness. And like Brittney said, food is medicine. And all medicine is based on some type of food ingredient that we break down. So, knowing that that's helping them, hopefully by example is more than enough and of more value than probably anything to get out of this whole place," said Millikan.
Right now, the teaching kitchen focuses on educating caner patients and their loved ones, but Turville says they hope to expand on classes focusing on diabetes management, cardiac rehab, general wellness, and more in the future.
Classes are free to patients because they are funded through the Benefis Health System Foundation.
To learn more about the teaching kitchen and courses, you can click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.