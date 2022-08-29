GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB) and the Great Falls Public School District (GFPS) have been community partners for years and they launched a new pilot program for select military families.
Transitional Kindergarten programs help build a bridge between the preschool years and kindergarten for students.
Montana is one of a few states in the U.S. that doesn't offer state funded pre-k education.
This pilot program is a way to fill the gaps as families coming to MAFB can be hesitant to come when they don't see many options for early childhood education.
"It's difficult enough to move from school to school from base to base throughout a career, when you know you've put your kids on a solid foundation, pathway to learning going forward it just really settles everything down and lets our airmen focus on the military mission," said Col Barry Little, 341st Missile Wing Commander.
The program has 18 MAFB families enrolled, replicating early learning childhood education they would find if stationed in a different state.
"One of the things we've identified as a need for military personal who is PCSing (Permanent Station Change) into Great Falls is an opportunity to ensure their pre-school children, their transitional kindergarten kids have a place to be every day... Our military families deserve the very best that we can give them so they can do their mission here," said Tom Moore, superintendent for GFPS.
While this is a pilot program, they hope to extend the program to more MAFB families next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.