GREAT FALLS- Veterans in the Electric City and up to 100 minutes away now have access to a new state of the art facility for the best possible care.
The first VA outpatient clinic in Montana to be designed around the patient aligned care team, or PACT Model, had its grand opening Friday in Great Falls.
The grand opening of the new facility gives veterans easy access to primary care services, mental health services, specialty telehealthcare, home-based primary care and more, serving over 4,300 veterans.
The facility offers 14 exam rooms—including two new primary care exam rooms geared specifically towards female veterans.
“We at the VA have the honor and privilege of serving veterans every day,” said Montana VA Health Care Services Executive Director, Dr. Judy Hayman.
Hayman says the PACT Model is different from what you’ve seen in their other clinics.
“What this means is that when a veteran receives care, they have their healthcare team for life,” Hayman said.
Each patient is assigned primary care provider, a registered nurse care manager, a licensed practical nurse or medical assistant, and an administrative clerk.
Senator Jon Tester was at the grand opening and says if it wasn’t for these pact teams, this facility wouldn’t be possible as they deliver unique health care advantages to our veterans.
“And if it wasn’t for the sacrifice from the folks that work in these VA clinics; the doctors, the nurses, the other medical staff, quite frankly, this expanded space wouldn’t be nearly as important as it is today,” said Tester.
The rest of Montana’s delegation was in attendance today and all thanked veterans for their service.
“Protecting and ensuring VA services is how we show gratitude to the men and women that served our country.” Said Governor Steve Bullock.
“Those values that I was taught, along with hard work, sacrifice, and service to others are the same values that our veterans hold.” Said Senator Steve Daines.
“I appreciate the work that the Montana VA does for veterans in our state. Thank you to everyone who had a hand in ensuring this clinic is now open to our veterans. Thank you veterans” Said Mike Waters, a representative on behalf of Congressman Greg Gianforte.
This clinic allows medical professionals to collaborate with health care experts to ensure every veteran has easy access to all their health care options.
“Here in Montana we are home to one of the largest veterans per capital populations in the nation.” Said Daines.
MTVAHCS serves over 47,000 veterans across the state at 17 care sites.
The new facility is located at 1400 29th Street South, Suite 1, Great Falls, MT and is actually connected to The Great Falls Clinic.