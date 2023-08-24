GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls College MSU (GFCMSU) is moving forward with their brand new veterinary technician program for Montanans.
It'll be one of a kind in Montana and online, so if you're looking to be a vet tech and not leave the Treasure State, you have that option.
"Montana is a really big state and it's hard for people to uproot themselves and move to Great Falls because they have families, other responsibilities, maybe even a mortgage. So this opportunity allows the student to stay in their hometown and complete the degree without ever having to leave home and uproot all of the responsibilities that they have there," said Julie Barnwell, health science division director for GFCMSU.
How the program will work is you'll take classes online and then work beside your local veterinarians where you live.
"The program is going to include three credentials within it. The first semester there will be a veterinary office credential that would be a certificate of applied science. The first year will encompass the first and the second semesters. Students that complete that first year will have a certificate in technical studies in veterinary assisting, and then the completion of the two years in total the individuals who graduate will have the ability to obtain a license as a licensed veterinary technician," said Stephanie Erdmann, the CEO and Dean of GFCMSU.
In addition to benefiting your education, it also helps fill some of the gaps in the labor market.
"The Department of Labor and Industry has estimated a growth of veterinary technician and the need for that at 45% anticipated growth. That's huge. To fill that void, we need a program here in the state of Montana," said Erdmann.
As of 2023, Pima Medical Institute in Dillon is graduating out their last class of vet techs in the spring of 2024 and then the school is putting an end to the program in Dillon.
So, GFCMSU is stepping up so their isn't a void in vet tech education.
Right now, GFCMSU is planning to roll out classes in the fall of 2024 for 24 students.
"It's important to know about this now because students will need to take some prerequisite courses before they start the program. So being aware that this program is going to happen and calling and asking about it will help the students get prepared.," said Barnwell.
You can find more information out about the program by contacting the college directly.
