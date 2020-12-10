HELENA - The U.S. Senate passed a veteran’s legislative package that included Senator Steve Daines’ bills to expand opportunities and programs for female veterans at the VA.
Deborah Sampson Act:
- Empowers women veterans by expanding group counseling for veterans and their family members and call centers for women veterans.
- Improves the quality of care for infant children of women veterans by increasing the number of days of maternity care VA facilities can provide.
- Eliminates barriers to care by increasing the number of gender-specific providers in VA facilities, training clinicians, and retrofitting VA facilities to enhance privacy and improve the environment of care for women veterans.
- Authorizes additional grants for organizations supporting low-income women veterans and increases resources for homeless women and their families.
- Improves the collection and analysis of data regarding women veterans, expands outreach by centralizing all information for women veterans in one easily accessible place on the VA website, and requires the VA to report on the availability of prosthetics made for women veterans.
FREE Veterans Act Provisions:
- Requires VA to plan to address the financial exploitation of veterans receiving pensions.
- Requires VA to identify and track overpayments to veterans receiving pensions.
- Annual report to Congress on VA’s efforts to address the financial exploitation of veterans receiving pension.
- Notice regarding fees charged in connection with filing an application for veterans’ pension.
- Outreach plan for educating vulnerable veterans about potential financial exploitation relating to the receipt of pension.
Senator Jon Tester has been working on a landmark bill that would provide the VA benefits to veterans suffering from conditions related to Agent Orange exposure.
This bill is called Fair Care for Vietnam Veterans and is a part of the annual National Defense Authorization Act.
This legislation would require the VA to provide benefits to veterans suffering from additional health conditions including bladder cancer, hypothyroidism and Parkinsonism, all associated with exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.
Legislation is expected to pass this bill later today.