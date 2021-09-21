New wave of COVID-19 forces Gianforte to call for more help

Great Falls- While hospitals continue to be overwhelmed by the new wave of covid-19, the state is calling on help from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Montana VA Health Care System says they are equipped and ready to help when the time comes.
To take some of the burdens off hospitals, the state is asking the VA to open hospital beds to non-veteran patients.
This comes after three of Montana's large hospitals have either considered or switched to 'crisis standards of care, which means patients who may need basic health care are not getting the treatment they need.
Dr. JP Maganito, chief of staff with the Montana VA Health Care System says they are willing to take in non-veteran patients that hospitals don't have space for, but there's one priority they have to keep in mind.
"We do have the capacity; we are willing to help. Again, there has to be a process to make sure we are protecting the patients that are our primary mission which is the veterans themselves. We are not putting any veterans at risk nor are we putting any employees or staff at risk," said Maganito.
Dr. Maganito says the other question they have to look at is will these patients be willing to move.
"We don't want to just start bouncing patients back and forth, we would love to be able to work with those patients and understand that when they're stable they can be transferred to a facility one way or another."
Paperwork has been filled out and waiting to be looked over at the federal level, but some people are demanding changes to take place now.
The Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour and House Minority Leader Kim Abbott sent a letter to Gianforte asking him to take immediate action and even left him with concrete details on what they want to have done.
The letter asked to bring in more help from the National Guard, a statewide contract to help with temporary “traveling” medical staff and to also use ARPA funds to provide bonus pay to help retain workers.
So far Gianforte has been able to bring in more help from National Guard and Dr. Maganito says more meetings will be held to discuss the final details of this plan.