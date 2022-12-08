NEIHART, Mont. - It's time to hit the slopes and give back to the community as Showdown Montana is holding their annual canned food drive to support the Great Falls Community Food Bank on December 10, 2022.
There are now three ways you can give:
The first way, bring 15 cans of food and you'll get a $15 dollar lift ticket.
The second way, bring in $20 cash and get a $15 dollar lift ticket.
The third way is donating 15 cans of food and be entered into a drawing for a free season pass for next season.
"It's just such an important time for the food bank right before the holiday season. We thought what a fun way that we can be involved, we can get people up skiing, you can donate food. Like, it's just an awesome day. The Great Falls Food Bank will have their donation truck at showdown. So it will be parked in the parking lot that day so you can bring all your food right to showdown that day and they'll have the vouchers," said Avery Patrick, marketing director for Showdown.
You'll stop and do all of this at the food bank truck in the parking lot before you visit the lodge.
The annual food drive brings in thousands of pounds for the food bank and Showdown says this is the time of year for giving back to the community.
