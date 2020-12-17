GREAT FALLS - Benefis Health System is building a new Women's and Children's Center in the Electric City; changing the way families get healthcare in the community.
The building is a booming 48,000 square feet and is the first of it's kind.
It will feature OBGYN care, fertility care, childbirth education, women's wellness, screening mammography, and more.
And now, as they've grown in the community, a need is being met.
"We've had an additional need for some additional space. And now that we're having this building built and we're able to collocate these services it'll be incredibly convenient," said Kaci Husted, system vice president of communications and business development.
Husted says this building will make care more convenient for families
"I think about the mom who currently has to go one place for her appointments and then go to a totally different building for her child's appointments and then potentially drive across town for pediatric therapy appointments and all of that will be housed under one roof," said Husted.
Currently, crews are working on finishing up the structure and enclosing it.
"It's definitely getting there. and from there they'll start to focus on the interior of the building," said Husted.
She also said it does more than just move the face of Benefis closer to 10th Avenue.
"It allows us to serve our patients more effectively," said Husted.
The building also helps clear up some room to allow for other specialty services to grow.
And the doors should be open in about a year.
"We hope that in December of 2021 is when we'll see the first patients in the building," said Husted.