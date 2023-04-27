GREAT FALLS, Mont. - This year’s night show lineup for the 2023 Montana State Fair in Great Falls has been announced.
The Montana State Fair will run from July 28 through Aug. 5 this year.
Chris Janson kicks off the lineup on Sunday, July 30 at 7:30 pm.
Toby Mac is slated for Monday, July 31 at 7:30 pm.
Josh Turner will perform on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 pm.
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will have a show on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 9:00 pm.
Wrapping up the last nights of the fair are the Commodores on Friday, Aug. 4 at 9:00 pm and AWOLNATION on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 9:00 pm.
Tickets go on sale soon and you can find them on the ExpoPark website here.
