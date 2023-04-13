GREAT FALLS, Mont. - No More Violence Week is well underway, and in an effort to work with the community to bring awareness to violent crimes against children and families, they are teaming up with the Great Falls Public School District for a school safety town hall.
We had the opportunity to sit down with GFPS Superintendent, Tom Moore, who says he wants the community to be there so they can get more involved in conversations about safety; especially in light of school shootings, suicides, bullying, and more.
"I think the concern is not just what we're doing to physically protect our children and our schools from those catastrophic bad things, but also all the other stuff that kids are involved in," said Moore.
The panel is being held from 6:00 P.M.-7:30 P.M., tonight (April 13), in the DA Davidson Auditorium in Great Falls High School.
