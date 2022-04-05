Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest, and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow may also reduce visibility to less than one mile at times at and above mountain pass level. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&