GREAT FALLS, Mont. - No More Violence Week is back for it's 8th year in the Electric City with a week full of events to help bring awareness and combat violence in the community.
It all started in 2015 at Great Falls College MSU where Dr. Cherie McKeever and students saw an uptick in violence crimes against children and families in Great Falls and wanted to start something positive.
Now, more than 25 organizations are working together to address topics like child abuse, human trafficking, suicide, and more.
While one week doesn't take care of everything, it does start the conversation.
"Tough topics if we don't talk about them nothing ever really changes and in fact, sometimes it gets a whole lot worse, right? So, we acknowledge that increasing awareness is a first step in allowing something to actually change, someone has to actually know it's occurring. And from there we get to educate ourselves and learn. A lot of the purpose of this week is to better understand, learn resources, and from there we really hope this week will spurn on more action," said Jamie Marshall, chair of No More Violence Week 2022.
For a full list of family friendly events happening in the community, click here.
