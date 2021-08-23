GREAT FALLS, Mont. - At the end of the 2020/21 school year, students were sent home with information saying face-to-face learning and school environment play a big role in child development.
But as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Cascade County, some parents don't feel safe sending their kids back to school.
But what other options do they have?
Right now, there aren't many options for parents as the Great Falls Public School District isn't offering remote learning.
So, it's either send your kids to the classroom or home school them.
At a school board meeting in the beginning of August, the district said they'll work off of a three phase plan, the phases being green, yellow and red.
The red phase is the last phase and means schools will be closed and remote learning with take place.
In the yellow phase, there is an option for temporary remote learning available for some groups of students but it doesn't elaborate any further.
The letter sent home last year said, in part, that health care providers agree schools are not a driving spread of the virus in the community and recommend in person learning.
This year, masks are only required for Pre K-6th grade students.
And parents, if you're going into the building with your kids, it means you need a face mask too.
For middle and high schoolers, Superintendent Tom Moore is strongly recommending face basks but it's not required unless Cascade County has a substantial high rate of transmission for COVID-19 cases.
Superintendent Moore will be holding a Facebook live tomorrow to address concerns with the upcoming year.