VAUGHN, Mont. - No structures were damaged in a fire near Vaughn Wednesday afternoon.
Sun Prairie Firefighter, Anthony Clary, tells our reporter a call reporting the fire came in at noon on Dec. 8.
The wildland fire reportedly burned 40 to 50 acres a few miles outside of Vaughn around mile marker 295 on I-15. The fire has since been contained.
At this time Clary says a cigarette bud thrown from a window is the suspected cause of the fire.
Responding agencies include Vaughn, Manchester, Sun River, Gore Hill, the Montana Air National Guard, Malmstrom, Power, the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol and the Montana Department of Transportation.