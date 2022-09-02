Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for dry thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow winds, which is in effect from noon Saturday to 6 PM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...Mid 90s to near 105 on Saturday. Upper 80s to mid 90s on Sunday. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Winds will shift westerly Saturday evening and continue out of the west 15 to 25 with gusts up to 35 on Sunday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Any new fire starts could be difficult to contain. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible late Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic gusts from showers and thunderstorms are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. && Pierce/Moldan