FORT PECK, Mont. - Nobody was injured in an explosion near Fort Peck Thursday night.
Around 11:43 pm, the Valley County Dispatch Center received a report of an explosion and subsequent fire in the area of the Fort Peck Marina, Valley County Dispatch reported.
The fire was quickly put under control by deputies and the Fort Peck Fire Department.
No injuries were reported, but a camper and a boat were damaged.
An investigation found a propane tank was thrown into an active fire pit, causing the explosion. It was also noted that a camper was found to have been broken into.
The investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Valley County Sheriff's Office at 406-228-4333 option #2.
