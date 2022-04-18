GREAT FALLS, Mont. - You can now nominate someone who has made Great Falls Great for the 12th Annual Paris Gibson Award.
The award was created to honor people in the community who embody the vision and excellence exemplified by Paris Gibson, the founder of Great Falls.
The winner will be selected from past award winners and must meet the following:
- Is currently a resident of Great Falls
- Has provided significant impact to the City of Great Falls
- Has provided leadership for the community through volunteerism
- Has performed selfless action for the betterment of the community
The award winner will receive a $500 check provided that can be given to a local charity of the winner’s choice, a tree planted in West Bank Park in their honor, with a granite marker, a plaque, a dinner for two at P. Gibson’s, and a ride in a 1918 Model T Ford in the Fourth of July Parade.
The winner will be announced before the Great Falls Municipal Band Concert at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 29 in the Mansfield Convention Center.
