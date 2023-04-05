GREAT FALLS, Mont. - NoMore Violence Week is back in the Electric City April 10 through April 14.
The week was founded in response to an increased recognition of violence against children and in families in the community.
A week of awareness events including free training, awareness building activities and community events are held in April every year for NoMore Violence week.
Events are entirely free to the public and will be offered in-person, with many also offering a hybrid Zoom link for those who prefer to join via Zoom.
Attendees who register in advance for training can receive Certificates of Attendance by using the links found on the NoMore Violence Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.