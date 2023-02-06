GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For two years now, we've been tracking how the Great Falls community is seemingly at odds with the homeless population in the downtown area.
Within those two years, many people experiencing homelessness were staying on the First United Methodist Church property but in November 2022, the church put up "No Trespassing" signs and cleared the property.
Now, the question many are asking is how the community is looking to help the unsheltered population.
Well, Housed Great Falls, has launched it's plans to build a "Pallet Shelter" community in the Electric City.
A "Pallet Shelter" is a small cabin type structure that can be built at a fraction of the cost compared to a traditional homeless shelter, according to www.palletshelter.com.
They also say that pallet shelters are proven to help people transition to permanent housing which is important as unsheltered homelessness can be a traumatic experience for many.
Housed Great Falls is raising money to get at least one third of an acre of land for 20 single occupancy shelters, a service office, bathrooms, shower and laundry facilities, and a community center.
On their Facebook and GoFundMe page, they say the cost of each shelter will be about $13,000 but it includes electricity, heat, AC, insulation, and shipping.
They are hoping to raise at least $1.5mil for project start-up costs and say it will be about $400,000 in yearly operation costs.
This plan is still in the early stages and until they can raise the money they need to build this pallet shelter community, they have organized a cold weather drop at the First United Methodist Church where people can come and get a hot meal and get out of the cold weather during chilly evenings.
For more information on pallet shelters, click here or to donate, click here.
You can also support Housed Great Falls by shopping on amazon, just click here.
Housed Great Falls is a grassroots 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 2022 to provide targeted services and infrastructure to serve Great Falls’ unhoused and unsheltered community members. Through the development of a transitional community and wrap-around onsite case-management, and goods and services, we intend to limit the effects of homelessness in Great Falls, Montana. Unsheltered individuals are those who, for a variety of reasons, do not or cannot utilize shelter services while chronically unhoused individuals are defined as individuals who experience multiple and/or lengthy episodes of homelessness. Housed Great Falls is made up of compassionate community members whose common purpose is building relationship, trust, and community unsheltered and chronically unhoused individuals in Great Falls, Montana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.