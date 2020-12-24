Nonprofit organizations team up to support students in need

GREAT FALLS- Thanks to two non-profit organizations, students in need are receiving even more support to make it through this pandemic.
Thanks to a $20,000 grant from United Way of Cascade County, the Boys & Girls Club is now able to get back on its feet and provide students with after school service once again.
While the Boys & Girls Club holds as a safe and free place where kids can enjoy activities, it also gives extra homework support, provides healthy meals, and offers zoom tutoring suasions.
Kim Skornogoski, marketing director for United Way, says without these resources available during this time it could tremendously impact these students.
“Typically, a student over the summer could lose as much as a third of what they've learned during the school year. Of course, with struggling students that's even more”, says Skornogoski.
As COVID forced many schools to shut down, it also limited services at the Boys & Girls Club for a short period.
Staff is noticing the impact this is having on students and is doing everything they can to give these kids the help they need.
“We're waiting to see test scores but already the staff at the boys & girls club is seeing the students that were struggling before are struggling even more so now. So, they're not waiting on test scores they're already trying to reach out and try and help those students any way they can.”
Although services were limited, the Boys & Girls Club was still able to provide 43 tons of food thanks to the help of St. Vincent de Paul.
With a large supporting grant this year from United Way, services are back up and running.
As long as Great Falls Public Schools remain open, the Boys & Girls Club will continue to provide full service.