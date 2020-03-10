Nonprofit saving 2-year-old Great Falls girl living with cancer

So often, people move to Montana for its beauty and millions of acres of untouched land. Most of the time we have everything we need, especially in the bigger cities like Great Falls. But for one local family, the lack of medical resources has hit hard, after their two-year-old daughter was diagnosed with a pediatric brain cancer that affects her spine.
Jojo was a normal 18-month-old baby girl. But her parents, Meghan and Chad Hoskins, said she had been napping more than normal, and her energy levels were low.
At the time they thought it could have been just a cold. Meghan racked her brain trying to think of what else could be going on with her daughter and eventually took Jojo to the doctor in Great Falls.
"They said we're going to put you on a plane and take you to Seattle Children’s right away...it was all so fast, so quick. And we didn't really know what to expect,” said Meghan. “We thought maybe it was a Lego lodged in her throat and I remember thinking gosh what is that going to take to get a Lego out. And then we found out it was a mass in her brain."
Chad, who was at a job in Lewistown at the time, couldn't go with Meghan and Jojo. He stayed back with their five other children when Meghan called.
"To hear him cry in a way no wife wants to hear her husband or her baby's father cry for his daughter. And know that he couldn't come."
Chad said, "You know it's never anything that a father wants to hear about their child. It was devastating."
And so began the fight to beat Jojo's cancer. At the time of diagnosis, they were given a 50 percent chance of survival. And along with it, regular visits up to Kalispell for treatment. It didn't take long for the Hoskins family to realize their situation wasn't going to work.
"We were coming back, and it was only the second time we went over there was when we got the 40 inches of snow on the pass,” said Chad. “And I had to ride the turtles for some time. It was treacherous and I thought, this isn't going to work."
That's when a Kalispell doctor recommended Miracle Flights.
"Miracle Flights is a national charity based in Las Vegas, Nevada. We provide free commercial airfare for children and adults who need to fly for specialty treatment not found in their local community," says Miracle Flights representative Kathy Roller.
Just $20 can fly a child 25 miles for medical treatment. So through donations, grants, and corporate sponsors, the organization helps families across the country get from their homes to bigger hospitals for life-saving treatment.
"The fact that we're helping them live a better quality of life and sometimes a longer life... we're happy to just be a small portion of that," said Roller.
But the long term impact of that “small portion” is not going unnoticed by the Hoskins family.
“It's a financial hardship, just having your child be sick. But the traveling, that financial burden is huge. And every other week? I never would have considered some sort of solution besides driving every other week,” says Meghan.
Jojo has six to nine more months of her current treatment, before it's time to reassess and make decisions about the next step.
But in the meantime, her parents and siblings are enjoying every moment together with a special message to share.
"I always say to God, please don't let this happen to one of my babies, and this is what we're dealing with,” says Chad. “We're always planning when things calm down, when I have more money, I’ll do this, I'll spend more time with my family, I'll do what I've been passionate about. I think the lesson here is just do those things. Don't put it off. Because you're going to regret it."
Jojo just had another trip to Seattle on February 18th. If you would like to track her progress, search #prayingforjojo on Facebook.