Nonprofit saving 2-year-old Great Falls girl living with cancer

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...CASCADE, CHOUTEAU, TOOLE, LIBERTY, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN TETON AND JUDITH BASIN. * WHEN...FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW LOCAL POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BLOWING DUST WILL BE POSSIBLE IN EXPOSED AREAS AND MAY LOCALLY REDUCE VISIBILITY AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&