GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) announced the rosters and schedules for the 2021 Top Prospects Tournament.
The tournament will be held on Sunday, April 18 and Monday, April 19 in conjunction with the 2021 NA3HL Fraser Cup (National) Tournament that is taking place from April 15 through April 19. Both events are being hosted in St. Peters, Missouri at the St. Peters Rec Plex for the first time this season.
According to the Great Falls Americans release, this year, the teams will not be comprised of the five divisions that make up the NA3HL like in years past, instead, they will have four teams with the following names with mixed rosters: Team Krampade, Team K1, Team Apex, and Team Bauer. Each of the TPT teams (88 players and eight coaches total) will each play two games with each squad having 22 players (13 forwards, 7 defensemen, and 2 goaltenders) along with a head coach and an assistant coach. Respective head coaches nominated any players that were considered for the prestigious event.
Great Falls Americans head coach Greg Sears will be one of two coaches representing the NA3HL’s Frontier Divison.
Sears will be the head coach of Team Bauer and former Great Falls Americans Assistant Coach and current head coach of the Gillette (WY) Wild, Ethan Hayes will be assisting El Paso Rhinos Head Coach Vinny Bohn on Team K1. You can view a full list of coaches on the NA3HL’s website here.
“It’s always an honor to get to be a part of the Top Prospects (Tournament). It is a great event and I look forward to working with players from around the league,” Sears said in a release.
The Great Falls Americans’ release says they will be sending goaltender Trever Mellen, forwards Henry Chavez and Alex Jackson and defensemen, Tommy Janes and Tyler Lorring to Missouri.
Janes and Jackson will be on Team Krampade coached by Peoria Mustangs head coach Steve Ortman, Lorring and Chavez will be teammates on Team Apex coached by Willmar WarHawks head mentor Kirk Olimb and Trever Mellen will be on Americans head coach Greg Sears’ squad on Team Bauer.
“All five of our guys are very deserving,” said Great Falls Americans Head Coach and General Manager, Greg Sears. “Each one is still uncommitted for next season and this will be a great opportunity to showcase their abilities to the college coaches in attendance.”