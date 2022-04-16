HINSDALE, Mont. - A man from North Carolina was killed in a crash near Hinsdale Thursday.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the man, 32, was driving a 2002 Ford F150 on S537 when it crossed into the other lane.
The driver overcorrected, and the truck went off the east side of the road before overturning multiple times and coming to a rest on its top.
MHP says the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and he was ejected and pinned under the truck.
Road conditions were reported to be icy during the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.