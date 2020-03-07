GREAT FALLS - With days to go before Western Art Week rolls through the Electric City, students across North Central Montana are already showing off their artistic talents through some friendly competition.
Under the Young Masters Art Program, students from CMR High, Great Falls High, Power School and Choteau School to name a few, submitted original artwork featuring anything from pencil drawings, to acrylic paint and even different combinations of styles.
The top 20 pieces - as judged by professional artists - are now on display at the Embark Credit Union (1500 River Dr N) and during regular business hours, anyone in Great Falls can come indoors and vote for their favourite works of art before the People's Choice Reception Thursday evening.
If you can't drop by to vote or see the reception for yourself, every single piece will also be on display in the Heritage Inn's Young Masters room all throughout Western Art Week starting March 18.