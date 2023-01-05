Weather Alert

...An area of snow and eventually some mixed precipitation will move from southwest to northeast through Central and North- Central Montana this evening through late Friday morning... Light to moderate snow has already crossed the Continental Divide and is impacting locations roughly from Homestake Pass northward to the Bowman's Corner area as of 5:30 PM. This area of snow will continue to lift northeastward in North- Central Montana tonight through late Friday morning. In addition to the snow, light freezing rain or drizzle will also be possible, especially later tonight into Friday morning. Snowfall amounts will generally range from a dusting to a couple of inches, with localized higher amounts possible. As mentioned earlier, there is the potential for some of the precipitation to fall as freezing rain or drizzle, mostly over the plains. Any ice accumulation should be a few hundredths of an inch or less. Those with travel plans later tonight and on Friday morning should be alert for changing driving conditions and are urged to slow down in areas of ice or snow. Pedestrians should also be alert for slippery sidewalks and other surfaces.