GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As school starts up in the Electric City, North Middle School's School Resource Officer, Detective Kinsey with the Great Falls Police Department is reminding people of crosswalk and school zone safety.
People are advised to pay attention to the posted school speed limit signs and to pay attention to children in the area.
“Always be mindful of little kids in the area, walking off the sidewalks possibly or darting into traffic sometimes,” Kinsey said. “So just make sure you’re paying attention to that.”
Parents are also being asked to remind their children to use the crosswalks, pay attention to crossing guards and look both ways before crossing the street.