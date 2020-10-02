LEWISTOWN- If you are already preparing for the Christmas season, you can check off getting North Pole Adventure tickets off your list starting Monday.
Tickets for the North Pole Adventure train are going on sale online this year beginning Monday, October 5 at 8:00 am.
To get tickets when they go on sale, you can visit the Charlie Russell Chew Choo website here.
Is it true you can order North Pole Adventure train tickets online this year? Yes, it is! And will they be available at...Posted by Lewistown-Area Chamber Commerce on Thursday, October 1, 2020