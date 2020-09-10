LEWISTOWN- Tickets for the North Pole Adventure train will not be going on sale on October 5.
The Lewistown-Area Chamber Commerce said in an update on their Facebook that the board made the decision Tuesday.
Tickets will-most likely become available later in the month, however, the season is still being evaluated according to the post.
