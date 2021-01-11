Northeast Montana takes on severe drought after weeks of no snowfall

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TUESDAY NIGHT TO 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds develop late Tuesday with the strongest winds expected to occur on Wednesday as a cold front moves through the region. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&