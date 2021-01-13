HAVRE - Long-term care residents and staff at the Northern Montana Care Center participated in the center’s first session of vaccinations on Saturday.
A release from the Northern Montana Care Center says CVS Health had formally launched its COVID-19 vaccination program for long-term care facilities, whose residents have been disproportionality impacted by the pandemic.
“We’re relieved to have started these vaccinations,” stated Christen Obresley, VP of Regulatory and Community Services. “Being able to protect our most vulnerable population is a relief. Being able to reassure their families and loved ones that they are protected is another step in getting us back to pre-pandemic operation policies. Visitation policies being one of our most fervently wished for.”
The second dose for residents and staff will be given in three weeks.