Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches at lower elevations and around 2 feet in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&