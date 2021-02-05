HAVRE - For the first time since March of 2020, Northern Montana Health Care (NMHC) will be allowing limited visitation in their facilities.
Starting Monday, Feb. 8, new visitor guidelines will be :
Medical/Surgical Floor – 2 Visitors
ICU – 1 Visitor – ICU waiting room will remain closed at this time.
OB – 2 Visitors
ER – 1 Visitor
Dialysis – 1 Visitor
Surgical Day Care – 1 Visitor
Imaging – 1 Visitor
Clinics – 1 Visitor
Visitors will be fully screened at entry doors and entrance into the hospital will be restricted to the second-floor emergency room doors only.
Patients and visitors will be asked a series of questions and will be checked for temperature, and all patients and visitors will be asked to change into a surgical mask and must wear it throughout the duration of their visit.
Visitors will also be allowed to use the hospital cafeteria.
Visitation for COVID-19 patients is not allowed at this time except in special circumstances.
Northern Montana Care Center is still considered to be under Outbreak Status and will not yet be accepting visitors at this time.
“What we need from the public at this point is complete transparency,” stated Dr. Kevin Harada, NMH Chief of Medical Staff. “We need honest answers to our screening questions. When it comes to patients entering the facility to be seen at our Emergency Department, we will still be allowing them entry, but we will need to be notified to increase the level of personal protection for our medical staff. For visitors, we ask that they not attempt to enter our facilities if they are knowingly sick or feeling any of the flu-like symptoms. We need to work together to keep our facilities safe for all of us.”